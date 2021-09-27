‘We Are By The People Govt, Not By The Courts One’: CM Biplab Deb To Officials

NET Web Desk

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s remarks at the 26th biennial conference of the Tripura Civil Service Officers’ Association at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan on Saturday have created a storm in the political arena of Tripura.

His advice to the civil servants to work for the people without “worrying about contempt of court” and without fear of reprisal as Deb is “in charge of the police”, has gone viral on social media platforms.

The Tripura CM has been known to make controversial statements in the past.

TMC has latched on to the opportunity to target Deb with General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee calling Deb a “disgrace to the entire nation” for “mocking the judiciary”.

Deb also had asked the civil servants to be free from the fear of contempt of court proceedings. He asserted that “We are a by-the-people government, not the by-the-court government.”

According to The Indian Express report, the Chief Minister’s office has not issued any clarification as of yet.

However, the media advisor to the CM Sanjay Mishra replied to the tweet and wrote, “You must listen to the full speech before spreading your fake propaganda which you have learned from your political guru CPM and how much respect you have for government institutions we all know that.”

His comments have strong criticism from the opposition political parties.

Opposition parties CPI(M) and Congress also condemned CM Deb’s statement. The Indian Express quoted Jitendra Chaudhury, “It is very much astonishing and unfortunate. How can a person holding the chair of the highest constitutional person of a state pass a comment, which is totally against the spirit of the Constitution! It is abusing the spirit of the Constitution. A CM directly undermined the court and rule of law. The result will be an encouragement for miscreants, anti-socials who were breaching peace since last 3.5 years which is a big danger for the state. I request the CM not to speak like this and become conscious of his position.”

Tripura Congress president Birajit Sinha reacted to it, “Every person should honour the judiciary, should obey the court order. The clash between judiciary and executive is not desired to happen for the sake of democracy.”