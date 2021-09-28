Apollo Hospitals Successfully Introduces TAVR- A Less Invasive Cardiac Surgery Procedure In Northeast

– NET Web Desk

Apollo Hospitals Guwahati broke medical grounds in Assam by successfully operating on a 73-year-old patient with a transcatheter heart valve replacement procedure (TAVR) without an open-heart surgery for the first time.

The patient with breathing difficulties, chest pain on exertion and easy fatigability got admitted in Apollo Hospitals Guwahati, where she was diagnosed with a critical condition of severe calcific stenosis of the aortic valve. The only alternative was a valve replacement that had to be carried out immediately. Open-heart valve replacement surgery was not an option due to her age and co-existing health issues.

The patient was offered the advanced option of TAVR or Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), an advanced percutaneous technique that allows intervention on patients who are unsuitable or intermediate to high risk for open-heart surgery. The advanced procedure was successfully performed on 1st Sept 2021. The patient recovered well without any significant peri procedural event and discharged in next few days in a healthy condition

A less invasive procedure compared to open-heart surgery, patients undergoing this procedure have quicker recovery time as well. Having access to such advanced technology will indeed immensely benefit the people of Assam and neighbouring states.