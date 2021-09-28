Arunachal Pradesh: Eastern Naga National Govt Opposes NSCN-IM’s Diktat To MLAs

Tanu Bulo, NET correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

After a diktat was issued by NSCN (IM) directing MLAs and ministers of Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts to withdraw support from the Pema Khandu led government, Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) has come forward to support the move of the government for giving individual tribes recognition by deleting the vague ‘Any Naga Tribe’ identity.

ENGG has further condemned the intimidating letter whereby they have directed MLAs and ministers to withdraw support from CM Pema Khandu and DCM Chowna Mein.

In a press statement, ENGG has mentioned that it was a long-felt demand of the TCL people for a separate and recognized identity as a tribe as due to lack of proper Schedule Tribe recognition, TCL youths were facing many difficulties in UPSC and other central job exams with the tag of ‘Any Naga Tribe’.

Parliament of India in August 2021 had passed the Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill 2021, which amended the constitutional list of Scheduled Tribes as recommended by the government of Arunachal Pradesh. It rectified the names and classification of tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.