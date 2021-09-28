Athuan Abonmai Murder : Manipur Police Nabs Two Suspects

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, September 28, the Manipur police have apprehended two suspects in connection with the grievous killing of Athuan Abonmai, former president of Zeliangrong Baudi (AMN).

Identified as Ponthalung Panmei, the 47-year-old is a resident of Konthoujam Maning Tribal Colony.

While, the other accused has been identified as Lanchapou Bosco Gonmei, a 48-year-old resident of Langol Laimanai.

According to Ukhrul Times report, both the accused were produced before In-charge Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West Judge Y. Somorjit.

The Court remanded the duo for 9 days of police custody for further interrogation.

Besides, Manipur police have also recovered a sledge hammer from the crime scene, where the body of abducted leader, Athuan Abonmai was found.

It is pertinent to note, the victim suffered multiple bodily injuries, including a deep cut on the head.

Such marks clearly indicates that he was brutally tortured before the murder and there were signs of been bludgeoned to death by using a sledge hammer.

The Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has also admitted security lapses that led to the death of Athuan Abonmai.

It is pertinent to mention that body of Athuan Abonmei was found on September 22 night along the Tamenlong-Tamei road in Manipur.

On September 22, unidentified gunmen allegedly abducted him from the venue in Tamenglong district where Manipur CM and some other ministers held a public function.

He was found shot in the head 28 km away from where he was abducted.

Abonmei was the President of influential social group of the Zeliangrong tribe, the Zeliangrong Boudi.