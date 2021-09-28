CM Khandu Meets Palm Oil Companies, Discuss Introduction Of Aromatic Plants With CSIR Lab

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu held a series of meetings with CIMAP, 3F, Dabur, Patanjali, and Ruchi Soya to expedite the production of aromatic and palm oil in the state.

Representatives of 3F and Ruchi Soya which have already started operations in oil palm cultivation assured CM Khandu that they shall start production soon.

While appreciating the interest shown and assurances made by the stakeholders, Khandu said that all proposals have been noted down and the government will ponder on these seriously.

Continuing with today’s meeting for development of #OilPalm in Arunachal, a sitting this afternoon with Patanjali-Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd. Ruchi plans to invest more than Rs 500 Cr on setting up of oil palm factory, plantations and in building human capacity. pic.twitter.com/rT70DCfLT6 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 28, 2021

He assured to work out strategies for successful implementation of all feasible, practical and beneficial proposals without harming the rich biodiversity of the state.

“I have already discussed in detail with the deputy commissioners of 10 districts falling in the foothill areas on utilizing vast stretches of unused wastelands for benefit of our farmers. We are committed to uplift the economy of our farmers as well as contribute to further our country’s economy. At the same time, I want to ensure that our existing forests will not be touched,” Khandu said.

Sr. Scientist and Head Business and Rural Development Dr. RK Srivastava of CIMAP, research lab of CSIR, who also met with CM Khandu expressed their interest to grow aromatic plants such as mints, scented geranium, rosemary, citronella, lemongrass, vetiver, patchouli, etc. CIMAP will initially start commercial cultivation and processing of aromatic crops in 15 districts.

In the first phase plan is to start in East Siang: Lemongrass, Patchouli and Peppermint, West Kameng: Lemongrass, Geranium and Peppermint, Namsai: Lemongrass, Citronella Rosemary and Patchouli, Tawang: Rosemary, Rose and Geranium and Shi-Yomi: Geranium, Rose and Salvia.

Arunachal is a rich source for aromatic & medicinal plants. Pleased to have scientists from Central Institute of Medicinal & Aromatic Plants, Lucknow today who shared their valuable knowledge on monetizing our biological resources for income enhancement of our farmers. pic.twitter.com/rdFzp5thYl — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 28, 2021

Among the companies meeting CM Khanu today 3F Industries and Ruchi Soya Industries – are already involved in oil palm cultivation in the state.

3F Industries although started its operations long back in 2012 in the Lower Dibang Valley district with nursery, office, and manpower recruitment. Yet to establish a Palm Oil Factory it requested the government for facilitation of land parcel to start production. It assured that as soon as the land is provided, it will start construction of the Processing Facility.

Ruchi Soya Industries Limited which had signed an MoU with the state government for East Siang, in August 2014 was further allotted the districts of West Siang, Kamle, Lower Siang, Papumpare, and Pakke-Kessang in 2016 for oil palm production.

It informed CM Khandu that the company has already established nurseries as Pasighat and Hollongi and engaged about 800 farmers to develop plantations of about 1346 hectares.

It will invest Rs 500-plus crores on nurseries, extension, Palm Oil Factory/Refinery, informed its representative and requested the government to make available at least 25 hectare land for establishment of a 5MT/Hr Mill in the state.

A fruitful meeting with @DaburIndia today on sustainable use of non-timber forest products & medicinal plants. A win-win situation for company & local farmers whereby former can procure raw materials locally for its Tezpur factory & latter benefited with economic incentives. pic.twitter.com/YXS0WrdWE7 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 28, 2021

Proposing to venture into the state for the first time, Dabur India expressed its interest to cultivate special medicinal plants like ‘Ashta-varga’ (8 RET orchids) as a special package for 2-3 years cycle, explore the possibility of RM related to RET species (Aconitum, Hedychium, Kuth, Tagar etc), to increase the cover of procurement of Tomar seeds from 10 to 100 MT in the next 5 years and to introduce organized Honeybee Keeping in Arunachal Pradesh to harvest 5,000 to 10,000 MT in 3-5 years.

CM Khandu in the meeting stressed on the private companies that farmers of the state, who may be a novice when it comes to the cultivation of medicinal plants and oil palm trees, would need proper handholding and asked them “to be ready for it”.