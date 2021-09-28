Election Commission Announces Bye-Elections Dates

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, September 28, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates to hold bye-elections in Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies of various states, including 4 Northeastern states.

These bye-elections will fill vacancies in 3 Parliamentary Constituencies of Union Territories (UTs) of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh.

Besides, the bye-elections will also fill 30 vacancies in Assembly Constituencies of various states, including four NE states – Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland.

The bye-elections will be conducted for 5 Assembly Constituencies of Assam – Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani, Thowra.

Besides, bye-elections will be conducted for 3 Assembly Constituencies of Meghalaya – Mawryngkneng, Mawphlang, Rajabala.

For Mizoram and Nagaland, bye-elections will be conducted for 1 Assembly Constituency each – Tuirial, Shamtorr-Chessore respectively.

According to the Press note released by ECI, the bye-elections will be conducted in 2 schedules.

Schedule-I : During these phase, bye-elections will be conducted in 11 Assembly Constituencies, including – Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland. Besides, the elections will also be held in all the 3 Parliamentary Constituencies.

As per the press note, Under Schedule-I, the last date of nominations is scheduled for October 8, 2021.

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations is scheduled for October 11, while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is scheduled for October 13.

According to ECI, the Polling Date has been scheduled for October 30. While, date of counting has been scheduled for November 2.

Besides, election shall be completed before November 5.

Schedule-II :

During these phase, bye-elections will be conducted in Assembly Constituencies of Assam along with 2 other Indian states.

As per the press note, Under Schedule-II, the last date of nominations is scheduled for October 8, 2021.

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations is scheduled for October 11, while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is scheduled for October 16.

According to ECI, the Polling Date for these 3 states has been scheduled for October 30. While, date of counting has been scheduled for November 2.

Besides, election shall be completed before November 5.

The decision to hold bye-elections has been undertaken after reviewing the situations related to pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UTs, and taking into consideration of all facts and circumstances.