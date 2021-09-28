“He Is Not A Stable Man”, Punjab’s Ex-CM Amarinder Singh On Sidhu’s Resignation

– NET Web Desk

In a development that has shocked many political pundits but not Capt. Amarinder Singh, State’s Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu submitted his resignation to Sonia Gandhi.

Capt. Amarinder, the former Chief Minister of Punjab tweeted “I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab.”

According to an HT report, Sidhu was disappointed that he was not made the chief minister of Punjab after the resignation of Capt. Amarinder Singh. The report also states that Sidhu did not even meet Gandhi’s before tendering his resignation.

His resignation letter sounded quite cryptic. “The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee,” it read.

Sidhu was made the State PCC chief only on July 23rd making it one of the shortest stints of a Congress State President of Punjab.