Meghalaya : Former Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Bidhu Bhusan Dutta Passes Away

NET Web Desk

Renowned scholar, distinguished academician, and former Rajya Sabha MP from Meghalaya, Dr Bidhu Bhusan Dutta passed away on Monday. He was 84.

Survived by his daughter and a son, Dr. Dutta breathed his last in Shillong, after suffering from a brief illness.

Born on July 1, 1937, Dr. Dutta received his early education at Karimganj, Assam, and joined St. Edmund’s College, Shillong from where he graduated with honours in Economics.

He eventually joined Congress (I) and became the general secretary of Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee.

Dr. Dutta has also served as the general secretary of the North East India Congress Coordination Committee.

The co-author of various pioneering books, Dr Dutta worked closely with several political stalwarts of the region, including – Capt. Williamson A Sangma, BB Lyngdoh, Purno A. Sangma, PR Kyndiah, SC Jamir and Hokishe Sema, among others.

In 1993, he was nominated by the President of India as Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha as a distinguished academician. As the Member of Parliament, he provided assistance to a large number of public institutions through his MPLAD fund.

He has also been the co-founder of various institutes, these include – Women’s College, Women’s Higher Secondary School and Shillong Academy Secondary School.

It is pertinent to note that, Dr. Dutta was also instrumental in establishing the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Indian Culture, Shillong which stands out as a unique institution emphasising on the multitude of the culture that represents India.

His mortal remains have been kept at the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Indian Culture to enable citizens to pay their last respects.

The funeral will be held at 12 noon at the traditional Samshan Ghat of Mawbah.