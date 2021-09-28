Mizoram : Assam Rifles Conduct Lecture On “Human Rights”

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, September 28, the Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles conducted a lecture on “Human Rights”, to generate awareness on standards for basic equality and human dignity.

Organized at Lungzarhtum Village, the lecture was attended by a total of 18 villagers.

The main aim of the lecture was to generate awareness on human rights among the locals, thereby stressing upon social, economic and cultural upliftment of human beings.

It covered topics on “How do human rights help them?”, “Where do human rights come from?” and many more.

The villagers were also informed about how the Indian Armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) perform their duties within the radius while paying complete respect to the human rights.

Meanwhile, the locals expressed their gratitude for imparting them with the knowledge of their own applicable rights.