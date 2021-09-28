Mizoram Issues Criteria For Patients To Receive Free Treatment For Covid-19

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Recently, the Mizoram Health and Family Welfare Department issued a notification determining procedures to receive free treatment for COVID-19 patients.

According to DIPR report, the persons covered under this procedure include – healthcare workers and staff.

Besides, it will also include volunteers engaged for combating the global pandemic. Care-giver of Covid-19 patients under Home Isolation will also avail the exemption.

Members of Village Level Task Force/Local Level Task Force, including volunteers appointed by the said Task Forces will also be included into the list.

However, members of Covid-19 Executive Duty engaged by the Deputy Commissioner will also avail the exemption.

Circumstance for entitlement to the free treatment :

The infection of the eligible person by Covid-19 virus should have to occur while performing duties for controlling the Covid-19 spread, handling the swab samples or tending the Covid-19 patients.

Accordingly, this will be certified based on their occupations.

1. In case of Health Care Workers, by the controlling officer of the person concerned, or by the Surveillance Team Leader who conducted the Contact Tracing/Active Case Search in the course of which the infection was detected.

2. In case of LLTF/ VLTF personnel, by the Chairman or Secretary of the Task Force concerned, or by the Surveillance Team Leader who conducted the Contact Tracing/ Active Case Search in the course of which the infection was detected.

3. In case of the Care-giver, by the Chairman or Secretary of the LLTF/ VLTF concerned, or by the Surveillance Team Leader who conducted the Contact Tracing/ Active Case Search in the course of which the infection was detected.

It is pertinent to not that entitlement to free Covid-19 treatment shall not be available to workers if the disease was contracted while doing any activity other than COVID-19 related duties.