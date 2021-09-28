Modi Government Has Given Special Importance To The Indigenous: Biplab Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday asserted that Modi Government has paid special attention to the needs of the Indigenous people since it has come to power.

“Governments following the footsteps of Modi Ji don’t adopt a policy of politics for votes. In the real sense, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly believes in boosting the development of each and every people irrespective of political colour and community”, Deb opined.

He was replying to the issues raised by the five BJP MLAs hailing from indigenous communities raised several issues including education and health in rural and hilly areas of Tripura at the state assembly on Monday.

The tribal MLAs of the ruling BJP raised their point of clarification after the Tribal Welfare minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia replied on a matter of public importance regarding expediting indigenous people’s welfare works under various schemes and projects of the central and state governments in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The five indigenous MLAs are- Pramod Reang, Prem Kumar Reang, Dhananjoy Tripura, Dr Atul Debbarma and Diba Chandra Hrangkhwal.

Hearing the statements of five MLAs, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb claimed that special attention has been paid to the development of the indigenous people since the establishment of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country.

Not only this, permanent rehabilitation arrangements have been made for Bru Reang displaced people in the state after a long span of 23 years. In the past, no initiative was ensured for the Bru Reang displaced people. Later, the Chief Minister appreciated the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home minister Amit Shah regarding the rehabilitation of the displaced Reangs.

Deb said “Recently, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the state and announced a package of Rs 1,300 crore. In a short span, the union Finance minister approved the amount. The indigenous people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“Politics and lawlessness will not continue by fooling the tribes. The present government has formed a town committee for the indigenous people. Agartala airport has been named after Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya. The ‘Samajpatis’ of the different tribal communities are being honored. Garia Puja is being given a public holiday”, Chief Minister said in the House.

Apart from these, indigenous people can also meet with the Chief Minister with their problems and the door is always open. Jal Jeevan Mission and Saubhagya Yojana have been implemented to solve the problem of drinking water crisis and electricity connectivity, respectively to the remotest corners of Tripura, he added.

Consequently, now TCS officers want to continue jobs by posting at Gandacherra, which tends to be one of the remote areas of Tripura. In the past, posting at Gandacherra was a punishment. But now Gandacherra and Raishyabari area under Dhalai district has developed because the Narendra Modi government does not do politics for votes, said Chief Minister.