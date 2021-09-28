Nagaland CM & Governor Greets Konyak Community On ‘Lao-Ong Mo’

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, September 28, the Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio & Governor – Prof. Jagdish Mukhi extended their best wishes to the Konyak Community on the auspicious occasion of ‘Lao-Ong Mo’.

Lao-Ong Mo signifies winding up of all harvest activities, norms and rituals practiced by every household.

Also known as ‘Post Harvest’ or ‘Annual Harvest’ festival, Lao-Ong Mo is celebrated to mark abundant harvest and thanksgiving.

During the festival, offerings are being made to deities by expressing gratitude for bestowing such bountiful blessings on the community.

Besides, the festival marks culmination of entire activities, carried out right after the Aoleang Monyu celebration.

The Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio has expressed his best greetings for the community, hoping for abundant blessings in their lives.

“Greetings to the Konyak community on the occasion of Lao-Ong Mo. May the post-harvest festival bring abundance of blessings in your lives. Happy Lao-Ong Mo!” – tweeted by the CM.

Greetings to the Konyak community on the occasion of Lao-Ong Mo. May the post-harvest festival bring abundance of blessings in your lives. Happy Lao-Ong Mo! #Nagaland #LandOfFestival #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/7Q2AdaAj4p — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) September 27, 2021

However, the Nagaland Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi has also extended his best wishes to the community.

“Lao-Ong Mo is a post-harvest festival. It is a celebration of thanksgiving to God for a bountiful harvest. Members of the Konyak community take part in the revelry with families and friends, rekindling kinship while others seek to build new relations along with the festivities.” – asserted the Governor.

He urged the youths to preserve their rich culture and traditions, which should be manifested in their way of life through hard work, honesty and unity along with colourful songs and dances.