Nagaland : Hand Over Shopping Complex To Entrepreneurs, Demands RPP

NET Web Desk

The Rising People’s Party (RPP) asked the state government to hand over the Forest Colony Shopping Complex to Naga entrepreneurial community, by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

According to a press release, the decision to construct this shopping complex was undertaken on June 9, 2011, at the State Planning Board meeting held at the Chief Minister’s office.

Funded by Ministry of Urban Development and Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO), the complex was constructed at a cost of Rs 43 crore.

Although Forest Department claims of owning it, but construction of a shopping complex on the land of Forest Department is somehow doubtful, stated RPP.

“Having constructed the shopping plaza in Government land actually belonging to the Forest Department, the powers-be wanted a private entity to manage the shopping complex as private property but due to public outcry at that time over the actual ownership of the building complex, it couldn’t be made functional and thus over the years the complex has grown derelict,” – added RPP.