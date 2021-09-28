Sikkim Manipal University Cyber Fraud Case, CID Arrests Two Accused From Rajasthan

NET Web Desk

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) division of Sikkim Police have apprehended two individuals from Rajasthan in connection to a 2020 cybercrime case registered in the state.

This complaint had been filed by the Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) vice chancellor in October 2020.

It further stated that a mass mail was sent to SMU staffs from the personal email account of VC regarding Amazon gift cards.

Acting on specific units, the CID team led by investigation officer – PI Abhishek Dahal tracked down the alleged frauds from Rajasthan.

Identified as Subham Punya and Preshit Agarwal, the two accused were apprehended in 2020, but due to COVID-19 scenario, officials were unable to bring them back.

Besides, further investigation revealed that two Nigerian nationals were also involved in the scam.

“We had tracked down the accused persons in December 2020 itself but due to Covid situation we were unable to bring them here. Therefore, on September 18 we arrested them and they are now here under police custody. During our investigation we found out the involvement of two Nigerians in this case who have left the country. Efforts are being made to track them as well,” – Dahal asserted.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the apprehended under Sections 419/420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), 66C & 66D of Information Technology (IT) Act.