Sikkim : Senior Classes To Resume From October 1

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Sikkim Education Department have notified the resumption of senior classes from October 1.

All State government, government-aided, and private educational institutions, will reopen with effect from October 01, 2021 for students of classes IX to XII, reads the circular from Education department.

According to the circular, initially only 50% of the students were allowed to be called on alternate days with parental consent.

Meanwhile, this figure will further be increased based on monitoring of the situation, added the Education department.

The decision has been undertaken after the COVID-19 positivity rate has come down considerably in the state.

Besides, all heads of institutions are further instructed to continue online classes, home schooling, examinations or any such assessments through online mode or any other mode as per prevailing situation for classes LKG to VIII.