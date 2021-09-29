4th Namdapha Butterfly Meet Attracts Butterfly Enthusiasts

Tanu Bulo, NET correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

Namdapha National park nestled in the beautiful hills along the Noa-Dihing river of Changlang district played host to the 4th edition of Namdapha Butterfly Meet. The 4th edition of Butterfly which was kick-started from Sunday came to a beautiful end on September 28. The 3-day event saw the participation of wildlife enthusiasts from over eight states of India.

The event was spearheaded by the NGO, Society for Education and Environmental Development (SEED) in collaboration with the tourism department and general administration of Namadapha Tiger Reserve and Nampdapha National Park.

The event was organized to sensitize the local youths about the importance of nature and its conservation.

Enthusiastic students and butterfly enthusiasts from different districts of the Arunachal also took part in the 3-day event.

Over this 3 day event, the Participants went on field visits for data collection and participated in interactive sessions with wildlife experts. The data collected on butterflies have been submitted to the park authority which shall be used for scientific assessment.

Namdapha National Park and tiger reserve lie in the international border between India and Myanmar within Changlang district. The national park is spread over an area of 1985.23 square kilometers possessing diverse flora and fauna. It is also known to be the largest protected area under the Eastern Himalaya Biodiversity Hotspot. It was declared a tiger reserve in 1983.