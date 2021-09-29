5 Indian Games That Are Popular in Northeast India

Games have always been popular in India and especially games that have been played for years at different social gatherings and festivals like Diwali and Janmashtami. The whole gathering seems to be incomplete without a few rounds of the games that include Jandi Munda, Teen Patti, Rummy, and Andar Bahar. These games are very popular across the whole region.

In a few years, there has been huge growth and increase in the popularity of games across the whole of India, especially in the Northeastern part of the country. Let’s have a look at the popular games that are commonly played across the Northeast along with other parts of India:

1. Jhandi Munda

Jhandi Munda or Langur Burja is a street game that has been part of social gatherings and festivals in the country for years. The game is also popular in the Northeastern part of India, tracing its root back to the region where it originated. The game of Jhandi Munda is hugely popular and its popularity can be attributed to the fact that the game is simple and easy to play.

The game of Jhandi Munda is played with 6, 6-sided dice, and different symbols are printed on the six faces of every dice, such as Flag, Face, Club, Diamond, Spade, and Crown. Each player places a bet or chooses the symbol that is most likely to appear face up most often.

Jhandi Munda has become very popular and it is not surprising to find people on different platforms such as Omegle to talk about this game. This game is also available online on different platforms where you will find the game with new, exciting features.

2. Andar Bahar

Andar Bahar is a popular card game that is popular in Northeast India. The game originated in the Southern part of the country in the city of Bangalore and since the game was developed, it has been popular ever since in the country.

There has been the gamification process of the Indian games going and Andar Bahar is one of those games that can also be played digitally. You can play this with real-time human players online and enjoy your favorite game.

3. Luka Vaku

Luka Vaku is a game that is commonly played by children in Assam. In the game of Luka Vaku, children gather together and one player is blinded by putting a piece of cloth on his eyes while the other players hide within a predefined area. The blinded players have to search for the other players while they hide.

If he manages to find someone then that player will be out of the game. If the blinded player manages to find all the players then he wins the game whereas if he is not able to find all the players then he needs to surrender.

4. Rummy

Rummy is a card game that is not only popular in India but across the whole world and has been played in different parts of the world for decades now. Rummy comes with numerous variants and in every part of the world, the variants of the game are different but the basic rules remain the same.

The game of Rummy is also very popular in the Northeastern part of India and is actively played in the region at different social gatherings, festivals, and special events. Rummy has become so popular that it is now even available online on different websites and platforms. People all over the world like playing this game and even on social platforms like Chatiw, you will find people talking about this game.

Rummy became very popular during and after the COVID times. During this time, the Rummy industry experienced phenomenal growth.

5. Ghila

Ghila is an ancient game that is quite popular among the Northeastern Indian tribes. In this game, a small stone called Ghila is used to toss within five or six square-shaped boxes drawn on the ground. The game starts when one of the players tosses the Ghilla in the first box from the right-hand side and then the player slides the Ghila with one foot while lifting the other foot in the air.

In this way, the player has to jump and slide the stone out of the boxes with one leg/foot only. The only condition in this game is that the player cannot touch the line of boxes with his foot or Ghila. If a player touches the lines of the box then he is out of the game.