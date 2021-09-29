In case you haven’t visited this region, Northeast India is a region that you need to visit. It is different from the rest of India, the life there is relaxed and alluring and the locals welcome the visitors with their hearts. Northeast India is currently a beaten track but the wonders of Nature make it something to be shared. The region holds enormous potential for tourism and it could also provide a steady source of income for the people there. Here are 5 Reasons Why You Need To Visit Northeast India:

1. Cultural Diversity

Usually, Northeast India is referenced as one entity to make things easier, however, in reality, North India is a wildly diverse region and is home to hundreds of different tribes. If you are a traveler then you can explore this region for a lifetime and still not be able to explore all the different cultures in the region.

The region is so diverse that if you take a bus for two hours from a location then on the next stop you will be met by a different group of people who will be speaking a totally different language, their culture and history different from the place and people that you left from.

You will find the Naga people living in bamboo villages to Tibetans occupying towns and villages and Khasi tribes acting as forest guardians, all sorts of diverse tribes and cultures are found in the region.

2. Different From Rest Of India

Northeast India is diverse from the rest of the country and is further away from stereotypical India. Aside from the only city of Assam, the whole region feels very different from the rest of India, much like Southeast Asia.

People living in the region consider themselves Indian but they say; “we are not like other Indians”. The difference is visible almost immediately as you enter the region. You will easily find young girls strolling the streets without worrying and it is normal to see groups of young girls and boys hanging together without any issue and no eyes staring at you as you walk past them.

The changes are also visible from their faces which are different from the rest of the Indians. Their faces are usually broader and fairer, eyes shape resembling Southeast Asian people, perhaps reminiscent of Burmese or Mongolian ancestry.

The whole region is slow-paced and people aren’t in a hurry. Life there feels so relaxed because no one is in a hurry. If you are in dire need of a vacation then you can pack up your bags and head over to Northeast India.

3. Beaten Track

The whole region of Northeast India is a beaten track, no matter where you go. Apart from a few parts of Assam, almost the whole region of Northeast India is qualified as a beaten track since there aren’t many tourists visiting this part of the country, even though the region holds a huge tourism potential.

This is not only for foreign tourists but even the local, domestic tourists don’t visit this region very much. Only a small fraction of people visit this region, although this region has everything.

Some people might have their insecurities about streets lined with stalls or untrustworthy touts that want to obtain as much money from you as possible but that is not the case. Even the internet is available there and tourists can take along with them a Mi-Fi Hotspot device of any manufacturer, be it D-Link, NETGEAR, Jio, TP-Link, or any other manufacturer.

Tourism in Northeast India is still finding its way but this region holds great tourism potential.

4. See The Unspoiled Natural Beauty of India

People who hadn’t been to Northeast India won’t know about the natural beauty of India and what unspoiled Indian nature looks like. In the rest of the country, natural areas and sights are spoiled by tons of people littering the place and not taking care of them, however, in this region, you will find almost everything unspoiled.

This does not mean that there aren’t people there who are using nature as a place to dispose of their trash but still as compared to the rest of the country, this region is far more clean and beautiful. You can visit a lot of different places without tripping over cans and plastic bottles.

One village of Khasi Tribe named Mawlynnong has earned itself the title of the “Cleanest Village in Asia” and it is surprising considering one would never expect such a populated country like India to receive this award.

5. Friendly People

Not only is nature wonderful in the Northeast but the people there are also very friendly. Not only does nature leave a lasting impression but the people there also do so.

For foreigners, the privileges they get are much more than the domestic tourists. Domestic tourists may face some bitterness because many people from the Northeast study in different parts of India where they are often harassed and discriminated against just because of their region.

This should, however, not bother you or deter you since traveling to the Northeast will be an opportunity for you to learn more about your country and your countrymen living there. It will be a chance for you to have a better understanding of the people of the Northeast.