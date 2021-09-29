8 Best Places to Explore in Northeastern States of India

NET Web Desk

Northeast India is a very beautiful region of India that consists of a total of 8 states. The best thing about this region is that it is unexplored by most people and is not spoiled by tourists yet so, while you have time, you visit this unspoiled beauty of nature.

The Northeastern region of India is blessed with lush green forest, majestic mountain ranges, and hills, refreshing rivers and lakes that you will feel like you are exploring a slice of paradise on Earth. Let’s have a look at the list of best places to visit in the 8 North-eastern States of India:

Kyongnosla (Sikkim)

At the top, we have Kyongnosla from the state of Sikkim. It contains the Kyongnosla Alpine Sanctuary which is a wildlife sanctuary. The area is very rich in both flora and fauna meaning that you will find different varieties of flowers, orchids, and rare animals such as red panda there.

One of the most beautiful lakes in the world and the most beautiful in India, the frozen lake of India, Lake Tsongmo is also located near Kyongnosla. The famous Nathu La passes are also located near Kyongnosla.

Majuli (Assam)

Majuli is a large river island in the most popular state of the Northeast. The river island is nested in the holy Brahmaputra river that is formed by Kherkutia Xuti, an anabranch of Brahmaputra and joined by the Subansiri River.

The island of Majuli is considered a paradise for birds and it is one of the best places in Assam for bird watching. All sorts of different species of birds are found there and the three main parts of the island for birth watching are southeast, southwest, and northern part of Majuli Island.

Mechuka (Arunachal Pradesh)

Mechuka or Menchukha is a small town in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and is home to the Memba tribe. It is one of the very popular tourist destinations in Arunachal Pradesh. The place is known for its scenic beauty, exotic tribes, gentle hills and snow-capped mountains, and River Siyom.

The place is also of holy importance to the Buddhists as a 400-year-old Buddhist Monastery is located at a hilltop in the westernmost part of Mechuka valley.

Dawki (Meghalaya)

Dawn is a beautiful town situated in the Jaintia Hills of the state of Meghalaya and the road border crossing between India and Bangladesh. One of the top reasons why this town is popular is the freely flowing Dawki or Umngot river in Shillong that offers a very beautiful scene in the city.

You can go camping there with your friends and have a wonderful time with them while you are there. You can light the campfire, play fun board games such as Scrabble, Chess, Cards, etc with each other, take help from tools like Anagram Solver, Scrabble Word Finder, Word Unscrambler, etc and beat your friends.

If you are in luck, you can also attend the annual boat race that is held every year in March. There is also a popular bridge over the Umngot river called the Dawki bridge that was built by Britishers.

Mon (Nagaland)

The district of Mon in the state of Nagaland is also home to Konyak Nagas and the district contains traditional villages and tattooed warriors and very nice sightseeing along with the wild forests.

The major activities in Mon include fishing, wood carving, and sightseeing places include skull exhibits, WWII remains, etc. The state of Nagaland is a hilly destination full of green suburbs and hills and the Mon districts certainly show why this state is a popular tourist destination in the North East.

Moirang (Manipur)

The city of Moirang in Manipur is famous for containing the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India. The lake is called Loktak Lake or Floating Lake because of the floating phumdis in it. The lake is situated near Moirang city.

Phawngpui (Mizoram)

Phawngpui is called the Blue Mountain of Mizoram and it is the highest peak in the state. The peak is worth sightseeing and is famous for orchids and rhododendrons. There are all sorts of beautiful flowers of different colors in the region along with spectacular trees and blue hazed hills all of which offer a fairytale view.

Unakoti (Tripura)

The city of Unakoti in Tripura is a prime location for tourists, both domestic and foreign because of the hills of Unakoti. The hills contain rock-carved figures and stone images of God, Lord Shiva along with Maa Durga standing on a lion, and images of Nandi Bull are the best to see. It is also a holy place for the Hindus and is visited by thousands of pilgrims.