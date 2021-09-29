Agartala-Teliamura Four Lane Highway To Be Completed In Two Years

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Chief Secretary, Kumar Alok on Wednesday chaired a review meeting with the higher officials of the state government and National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) regarding the progress of the four-lane Assam-Agartala National Highway.

The four-lane route of the national highway from Agartala to Teliamura in Khowai district stretching about 50 KMs is scheduled to be completed by December 2022.

Taking to Twitter Kumar wrote, “Reviewed proposed alignment of A-A Road national highway with NHIDCL and State Government officials. It is proposed to construct 4 lane NH between Agartala and Teliamura and two lane in the rest. I hope this road will also get constructed in next 15 months.”

It is proposed that a four-lane national highway would be constructed between Agartala and Teliamura and two lanes in the rest section i.e. till Churaibari connecting Assam.