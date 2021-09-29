All Cadres Of Bodoland’s New Outfit ULB Returns To Mainstream; CM, BTC Chief Express Happiness

– NET Web Desk

In a welcome development in Bodoland, Assam, the newly formed cadres and leaders of newly formed ULB laid down their arms and returned to mainstream today.

Bodoland Territorial Council(BTC) Chief Pramod Boro and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed their happiness via Twitter. Borth of them thanked the leaders and cadres for shunning violence.

“Appreciate the decision of all cadres & leaders of the newly formed ULB group to shun violence and return to mainstream today.

Thankful to Hon’ble CM Dr @himantabiswa for realising the vision of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi for a peaceful Assam & BTR,” Boro shared from his Twitter account.

The newly formed ULB formed headlines when it revealed its existence via a viral video somedays back threatening to carry out insurgent activities in Bodoland Territorial Region and Assam.

CM Dr. Himanta Biswas Sarma welcomed the cadres asking them to join in the efforts to build a beautiful and prosperous Assam. Sharing a video of their return he tweeted “Continuing our outreach to bring home youths from path of militancy, all the cadres of newly formed group United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) have returned home today. We welcome them to join our effort to build a beautiful and prosperous Assam.”

Ten days ago ten alleged ULB members were arrested from different places of BTR. Earlier two suspected ULB members were killed in an alleged ‘staged encounter’ on September 18. The Assam Government has already ordered an inquiry. The report is still awaited.