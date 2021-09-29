Art In Streets: Art, Music, Dance Dazzle In Kohima’s Street Carnival

NET Web Desk

Music, arts, painting dance came alive in the streets of Nagaland capital with the beginning of the Kohima street carnival. Held by Kohima Smart City as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence.

The street festival was inaugurated by Dr. N Nicky Kire Advisor to Urban Development Department, Nagaland. He informed that Smart Cities have been advised to 75-hour events to reimagine the public places in cities. He mentioned that Kohima is performing well in smart city initiatives.

Soon after the inauguration Nagaland Piano Festival, a street solo dance competition, was also held with more than 40 Piano performers, singers, string quartet, art, space, and community dancing in collaboration with Kohima Smart City, organized by Brillante. The first of a series of events will culminate with the virtual Piano Festival which has been scheduled on the 19th, 20th and 21st November, 2021.

Speaking on the occasion Jt. CEO, KSCDL, Avelu Ruho informed about the various upcoming events as part of the celebration. Kohima Street Carnival starting from today 29th September 2021 to 2nd October 2021 will cover an array of events targeting all groups of the citizenry on the following dates including Fitness Reloaded: Zumba, taekwondo, painting competition, botanical extravaganza (flower exhibition and sale) on 30th September 2021; Street Food Festival and Musical Fair (Busking) and Blood Donation Camp on 1st October 2021; Cyclothon and Walkathon, Open Street Children Carnival and Street food festival and musical fair (Busking) on 2nd October 2021; Street Health Clinic For Senior Citizens BP and Weight Measurement from 30th September to 2nd October.

The event was organized by Kohima Smart city in collaboration with TaFMA, KMC, and Brillante. The welcome address was delivered by Chief Executive Officer, KSCD with a Piano Overture by Er. K Theunuo.