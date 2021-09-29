Assam Paper Mill Families Not To Be Evicted For Now, CM Unions Meet Agree On Aid Plan

NET Web Desk

Families of the two defunct papers mills under Hindistan Paper Corporation in Jagiroad and Cachar can now heave a sigh of relief. Served with eviction notices to empty their quarters it was only a matter of time they would have to come to the streets.

However, a late-night agreement between the Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and the representatives of various unions will now allow them to stay in their quarters till other arrangements are made.

In the four-hour negotioations that went on till 2 am on September 29th, it was decided that a relief package of Rs 570 crores will be extended to the employees and the workers of the now-bankrupt Hindustan Paper Corporation(HPC).

Finally reached agreement with the workers and employees of Hindustan Paper Corporation to resolve long pending issues of their salaries and dues.Discussion lasted over 4 hours in my office and concluded at 2 AM. Back to home now. Will leave for north Assam tour at 8 AM — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 28, 2021

In a statement to the press, the Joint Action Committee of Recognised Unions (JACRU) along with all unions & associations of HPC thanked the Assam Chief Minister for his efforts. “JACRU conveys heartfelt Gratitudes to Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for extending a Relief package of around Rs 570crs to the workers & employees to save their lives,” the statement read.

However, it did point out the failure of the respective governments including that of Sarbananda Sonowal’s to timely solve the issue which led to the deaths of 95 employees, three of which were suicides.

Highlights of the agreement are:

First, the assets of HPC will remain with Govt of Assam.

Second, a Relief Package of Rs 570 Crs shall be disbursed within two months.

Third, permanent employment will be provided for 100 workers & employees in different state government entities through a special recruitment drive.

All the Doctors, AMN & other paramedical staff will be given employment, etc.

It was also agreed that the Relief package so offered will not be based on the Claims of Workers in legal cases pending at various courts.