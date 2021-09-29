Bizarre Imphal Airport Incident: Man Held With Gold Stuffed In His Rectum

NET Web Desk

In a bizarre incident, a passenger was held in Imphal airport, trying to smuggle gold paste by body packing them, in his rectum. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while frisking a passenger on September 29th before boarding found four packets of yellow metal paste weighing 909.68 grams.

It is estimated that the recovered gold is worth nearly 49 lakhs.

The smuggling attempt came to light when sub-inspector B Dilli noticed the presence of metal inside the rectal cavity of a passenger while frisking him, read a statement released by CISF.

Mohammed Shereef, a resident of Kozikhode was on his was to board an AIR India flight to New Delhi. Sensing something wrong with the passenger the CISF personnel took him to the holding area where he was questioned.

When Shereef was put under an X-Ray presence of metallic object inside his body was confirmed. He had no way out but to extract the items and confess. The gold paste was encased in water proof materials and inserted in the rectum.

Typically drugs or other such contraband substances are smuggled by such body packing in many countries. It seems gold smugglers in India was trying to use the same trick as well. In August three Ghana women were caught in Mumbai airport trying to smuggle gold biscuits by body packing them in their vagina. Each woman was carrying nearly one-two kilos of gold in their bodies.