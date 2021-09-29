Cabinet Approves Appointment Of New Specialists At Agartala Govt Medical College

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The Tripura cabinet on Tuesday decided to appoint one more neurosurgeon at the state’s referral GBP Hospital here in Agartala city on a contract basis along with other specialists.

In a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Tuesday evening, Information and Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury explained the need for additional neurosurgeon. “Many families of Tripura in the past had to venture out for medical treatment. The Tripura cabinet has approved the appointment of one more neurosurgeon at the GBP Hospital here in Agartala for them. The neurosurgeons will get Rs 4.5 lakh per month,” Chowdhury said.

“The Tripura government thinks that the service will be further improved with the appointment of one more person. Moreover, the Tripura government will get some relief from the huge cost of sending patients to different parts of the country”, said the minister.

Chowdhury also informed the press of the new appoints of doctors by the state cabinet. Appointment of two assistant anesthetists and four medical officers on a contractual basis.

“From 2019 to September 25, 2021, a total of 2525 patients were treated at the Neuro OPD of GB Hospital in Tripura. Of these, 459 complex surgeries and 2 relatively minor surgeries have been performed”, the ICA minister told reporters citing statistics of patients visiting neuro OPD at GBP Hospital.

He also said, “Rs 1.25 lakh is being provided to BPL patients under the health scheme in Tripura. However, if a patient goes for treatment abroad, the minimum cost of operation and other expenses is around Rs 5 lakh. As many as 459 surgeries were performed in Tripura for treatment of the people in this state saving an amount of Rs 22.95 crore”.

He claimed that a single operation in Tripura would cost about Rs 75,000. As such, Rs 3 crore 44 lakh 25 thousand has been spent on the surgery of those patients. Minister said in a convincing tone, “Today, the cabinet has taken a revolutionary decision in the field of health in Tripura.”