Manipur: WWII Era Bomb Kill Two Brothers In Moreh

NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident in Moreh, Manipur a suspected World War II (WWII) era bomb killed two brothers while they were digging.

According to reports the incident took place around 4 pm at Moreh’s Langkhichoi Village, Ward No. 9.

Talking to the media the village chairman Mr. Tongkhopao Baite confirmed the whole incident. He also claimed that several unexploded bombs from WWII are buried in the place where the brothers were digging before being killed by the explosion.

Mr. Baite also blamed the Security Forces for not scanning the area for WWII’s unexploded ordinances and defusing them to make the area safe for the people earlier. The village chairman urged the Government to help the family of the deceased.