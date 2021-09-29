Meghalaya : BSF Foils Infiltration Attempt, Nabs 19 Bangladeshis From East Khasi Hills

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Border Security Force (BSF) have apprehended 19 Bangladeshi nationals, including three women and their children along the Indo-Bangladesh border from East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

According to BSF reports, the Bangladeshi nationals that included 13 men, three women, their children and two touts, were illegally attempting to cross the international border through an unfenced route at Rynkua under Mawsynram police station.

While acting on specific inputs, BSF launched an operation at the suspected unfenced route and observed suspicious movements of some people adjacent to the border.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Mijan Miya, and Md Rubel – both are BD Touts, Dinesh Islam, Md Saji Rahman, Sarjah, Sahid Miya, Jahinara, Jorina Begum, Kabir Hussain, Nazima, Zamil Hussain, Aminul, Md. Inush Adil, Safiq, Md.Ishubali (20) and Md. Amununin Islam. Three are children.

Residents of Sunamganj district of Bangladesh, these Bangladesh nationals during preliminary questioning revealed that one of the apprehended BD Touts helped them in illegal crossing of international border from Bangladesh to India, with the intention to take them to Kashmir for labour work.

Accordingly, all apprehended Bangladeshi nationals have been handed over to concerned police stations, in order to initiate further legal actions.