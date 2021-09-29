Self-defense Training For Girl Students Successfully Concludes in Lower Subansiri

Tanu Bulo, NET correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

A four-day self-defense training program for girl students from government schools concluded on Tuesday, 28 September 2021

The integrated programme has been devised especially for the girl students by the Ministry of Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh under the scheme Samagra Shiksha since 2018.

The programme aims to boost up their morale and to impart a sense of safety by imparting a self-defense training programme. The training programme was organised by the Lower Subansiri Samagra Society in collaboration with All Lower Subansiri District Karate-do Association (ALSKDA).

ALSKDA president Chukhu Saha said that the safety and security of girls is a matter of concern and should be given utmost priority. He also emphasized the posting of permanent instructors for imparting self-defence training to the girls in every government school.

The self-defence training was organised under the supervision of Toko Nabin, innovative coordinator of the office of DDSE-cum-DPO, Lower Subansiri.