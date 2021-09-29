NET Web Desk

In the past few years or so, Digital Marketing has seen exponential growth and this has led to an increase in the number of digital agencies that are providing digital marketing services. Digital marketing has now surpassed every other method of marketing out there because of its convenience, its reach, and its affordability, the traditional marketing strategies seem to be outdated now.

There is no stopping businesses from using a multitude of different approaches to accomplish their specific sales and marketing goals, most businesses now prefer to partner up with digital marketing companies for their promotional needs.

The power of social media platforms makes digital marketing so powerful that it is more powerful than any other marketing tool out. With the help of digital marketing strategies, you can promote all sorts of products through the internet, whether you looking to promote an online tool that you created for the conversion of PDFs such as Excel to PDF, Word to PDF, JPG to PDF or you are looking to promote your services on the internet such as your programming skills, web development skills, etc, all can be promoted via digital marketing.

Digital Marketing agencies have also taken over Northeast India where they have surpassed traditional marketing strategies and using modern techniques for marketing. Let’s have a look at the Top 10 Digital Marketing Agencies in Northeast India:

1. NiConnect

NiConnect is a Digital Marketing and Creative Agency based in the city of Shillong in the state of Meghalaya. The company offers all sorts of services to its customers including digital marketing, event management, graphics designing, just to name a few.

The company has the strategies, services, and techniques required to take care of the marketing needs of a company. The company has a good number of customers and is at the top of the list of digital marketing agencies in the entire state of Meghalaya.

2. Technogleam

Technogleam is the leading digital marketing company in the city of Siliguri and is also certified by Google. The company has its operations in about 50+ different cities of the country with an industry experience of 8+ years.

The company can provide all sorts of digital marketing solutions to the customers that are working and effective in generating leads.

3. One & Zero

One & Zero is a digital marketing agency based in Guwahati and offers a lot of different digital marketing services including SEO, SEM, SMM, Web Design and Development, Web Hosting, E-Commerce Solutions & much more.

In the city of Guwahati, the company is at the top of the list of the best digital marketing services providers.

4. PromotEdge

At number 4 in the region, we have PromotEdge, a digital marketing agency from Kolkata offering its service in the Northeastern region. The company offers plenty of services related to digital marketing to fulfill the digital marketing needs of the customers.

The company has about 8 years of experience in the market and is growing to be one of the leading digital marketing agencies, giving a tough time to its competition.

5. ChromeTechny

ChromeTechny is based in Tripura and originally started as a personal blog in 2014 and 2015 turned into a full-fledged digital marketing company. The website has a lot of content available regarding SEO, Blogging, and other strategies that might be useful for you.

The website has a clean interface, is easy to use, and is way ahead of its competition in Tripura, having a huge customer base of satisfied customers.

6. Pradhanbros Pvt. Ltd.

Praghanbros Pvt. Ltd. is a digital marketing company that was started in 2009 by two Pradhan Brothers, Bishist Pradhan & Bishal Pradhan. The company is based in the state of Sikkim and has a good reputation in the marketing industry.

The company manages different businesses in different sectors including IT, Education, Healthcare, Travel, Media & Entertainment, NGOs, Hospitality, and Government.

7. Aribbs Creatives

Aribbs Creatives is based in Dibrugarh and they can offer customized, quality & cost-effective services for the customers as per their requirements. The company has a handful of projects in its portfolio and a good number of satisfied customers.

8. Digital Pacemaker

Digital Pacemaker is number 8th on the list and they offer digital marketing, SEO, link building & many other services related to the digital market. On their website, they show that they have completed over 150 projects and have provided the customers with satisfactory results.

9. SoftNue

At number 9, we have SoftNue, another digital marketing agency from Guwahati. The company advertises itself as a digital marketing expert and offers services like digital marketing, web designing & many others services related to digital marketing.

10. Digid Media

Digid Media is a digital marketing agency based in the state of Manipur and you can consider it the best digital marketing agency in Manipur. The company offers services like any other digital marketing agency and they say that they can promote your products and services online on social media platforms and search engines. The company claims to have provided services for many renowned businesses and artists in the region.