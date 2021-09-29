Women Can Become Self Reliant By Trading In Stock Markets: Trade Analyst Jakera Choudhury

NET Web Desk

Jakera Choudhury: Khiladi No. 1 on CNBC Awaz on the stock market is on a mission to train North Eastern Unemployed youths and Housewives on Stock Market Trading free of cost.

Due to a lack of road communication, educational institutions, and private sector companies, the North-Eastern states of India suffers from employment and developmental infrastructure. North-Eastern states lack in Educational Institutions, employment generation and a maximum number of youths both graduate & undergraduate find it difficult for engaging themselves in work. It is also to be noted that the ratio of female employment is drastically low on average, compared to the other cities of India. In Indian society, women are still prohibited from stepping outdoors for work. They can get empowered and become self-dependent by knowing about the stock market, said Jakera in a recent conversation with a high-rated finance-related magazine called Moneycontrol.com.

To bridge this gap and enhance the employment opportunities, especially for females of the region an initiative of skill development in the Trading & Share Market is envisioned by Jakera Choudhury, one of the top trading analysts in India.

Jakera Choudhury is the recent winner of Khiladi No. 1 run by CNBC Awaz and has helped people to be experts in Trading. From a small village like Sutarkandi which shares borders with Bangladesh, on the back of knowledge, education, and passion, Jakera Choudhury has emerged as the influencer. Jakera Choudhury is the head of Jasarena Trading Desk and she also runs an event management company called Jasarena India Pvt Ltd.

Jakera Choudhury envisions training unemployed youths and housewives to make them self-dependent and expert so that they can generate income on their own and live happily.

Currently Jakera Choudhury & her company Jasarena Trading Desk is focusing on training the unemployed youths, especially females by trained professionals to enhance themselves to generate their income by trading & share market. Her company aims to provide free training to all unemployed youths and housewives & complete the training covering all the states in a year i.e, by the end of 2022. This will be one of its kinds first ever to develop trained professionals into this field. This noble initiative is conceptualized and proposed by the Jasarena Trading Desk company headed by Miss Jakera Choudhury.