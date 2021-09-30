Aizawl’s Art Novelty Gallery Organises Children’s Art Expo To Showcase Young Talents

NET Web Desk

Aizawl-based Art Novelty Gallery is organising an Online National Children’s Art Expo titled Bridging Young Talents. The exhibition will be held between November 14-30th.

Children between the age group of 6-15 years can take part by submitting their original work. The organisers have informed that they will be categorised into two groups of 6 to 10 years and 11 to 15 years.

Children can submit their poster, painting or sculpture via JPEG or PDF file. They will also need to send a clear passport photo with their name, age, state along with phone number and email address.

Participants need to send their entries with their details to [email protected] by the 20th of August 2021. There is no entry fee.

“Through the art exhibition, we aim to seek out, encourage and develop creativity from grassroots of ages between 6 to 15 years,” the organisers told Northeast Today.

The Online National Children’s Art Expo-expo will be curated by Lalhming Mawii who is a mother of four and a self-taught artist. Mawii is an artist based in Aizawl, Mizoram, and the Founder and Chairman of Art Novelty Institute of Art & Craft as well as the proprietor Art Novelty Gallery.

As a visual artist, her paintings focus on contemporary issues of feminism and womanhood from the perspective of a Mizo community that imbibes the duality of modernity and indigenous notion of culture and the traditional.

Winner of many prestigious awards Mawii conceived and curated an International Online Exhibition titled ‘Love Revolution’, in which 248 participants from 37 countries come together on one platform.

The online art expo is being organised in collaboration with Art and Culture Department, Mizoram and supported by Northeast Today, Jewel Tree, London and IAA/AIAP-India.