Arunachal Pradesh: Railways Land Acquisition Scam, Accused Brothers Surrender

Tanu Bulo, Arunachal Pradesh

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police, SIC (vigilance) Dr. Hemant Kumar informed that the two prime accused in connection with compensation scam of the Land acquisition for railways at Pasighat surrendered before the sessions court, Pasighat on Wednesday.

The accused are brothers namely- Ennyo Nangkar and Ojing Nangkar. Both of them served as Grade A Officers when they were embroiled in the scam. Enyo served as Land Management Director and Ojing served as District Land settlement Officer (DLRSO).

Apparently, both were evading arrest for the past six months and had arrived at the court seeking a bail plea which was rejected by the court. The court further awarded both of them nine days of police custody.

A Case under SIC (Vigilance) No. O3/2021 dated 115/03/2021 under sections 409/468/471/120(b) of IPC read with Section 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 has been registered against them, informed the SP.

He further informed that the SIC would now try to trace more money trails in the entire land scam operation.

Nangkar brothers are accused of gross irregularities and in disbursing land compensation amounts fraudulently at an exorbitant rate without taking approval from the government. The brothers worked in connivance with each other to siphon off crores.

Elaboarating on the brother’s Modus Operandi Dr. Kumar explained how they worked the scam. “A board was constituted under the then East Siang deputy commissioner Tamio Tatak in 2017 which had recommended paying the same amount of land compensation to the Aruanchalee beneficiaries that were being paid to their Assam counterparts between Murkongselek and Jonai by the railways. Ojing Nangkar, the then DLRSO of Pasighat, was responsible for contacting the Assam government to fix the rate and submit a record of the same to the then East Siang DC,” Dr. Kumar explained.

“Ojing, however, never contacted the officials of the Assam government and instead used an internal “in-process” communication between the circle officer and sub-divisional officer of Jonai and proposed the rate of Rs. 11, 91,700/- per bigha to the government, without taking the approval of the DC,” he said.

Ojing then sent the file with the inflated rate to the land management directorate which was then headed by Ennyo Nangkar as the director, and who is the elder brother of Ojing Nangkar. Ennyo, on his part, forwarded these exorbitant rates through a handwritten note sheet to the DC Tamiyo Tatak, who later along with Ojing, disbursed the compensation to the tune of Rs 72 crore to the beneficiaries causing heavy loss to the government’s exchequer, the SP added.