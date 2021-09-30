Assam Cabinet Meet At Dhemaji; Key Decisions

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, September 30, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced key decisions during a cabinet meeting in Dhemaji to tackle various issues across the state.

Its the first time when Assam cabinet meeting is being held outside Guwahati.

Besides, the cabinet has also approved a total of Rs 700 crores for addressing the grievances of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL) employees.

The cabinet has decided to provide a relief package to all 1100 employees of now-defunct Cachar and Nagaon paper mills of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL).

It announced that quantum of relief package will be assessed based on PF, Gratuity, pension, salaries and other dues as claimed and admitted before liquidator.

The relief will also be provided to school teachers, contractual co-operative workers of HPC.

“Government of Assam will facilitate workers/employees, who have not completed their service in getting jobs in the new industries to be established in HPC land, in future.” – asserted the Assam CM, through a tweet.

Government jobs will also be provided to youngest 100 employees of HPC.

Besides, doctors, paramedical staff of HPC will also be accommodated in Government jobs.

According to official reports, a fund of Rs 10 crore will be provided for the welfare of the paper mill workers.

The Assam cabinet will approach NCLT through official liquidator for taking over the assets of HPC Ltd after exercising due diligence.

Earlier, the Assam Government has announced to resolve ‘pending’ salaries issue of employees and workers of HPCL paper mills.

It is pertinent to note that two HPCL paper mills – Cachar Paper Mill in Hailakandi district and Nagaon Paper Mill in Morigaon district have been non-functional since October 2015 and March 2017 respectively.

According to reports, All Assam Matak Sanmilan (Sadau Asom Matak Sanmilan) authorised to issue OBC/MOBC certificates in respect of Matak community, in place of All Assam OBC Association or Sub-Divisional OBC Development Board and countersigned by DC/SDO.

Ceiling on release of funds to be removed from National Old Age and Widow Pension Schemes, making all Social Assistance Schemes ceiling-free and ensuring deposit of pension by 10th of every month.

Keeping in view, the population growth in existing Silchar and Dibrugarh Municipal Board (MB) areas.

The MBs will be upgraded to Municipal Corporations in order to increase the fund flow to these towns.

A separate legislation like Guwahati Municipal Corporation Act 1971 will be formulated in case of both the new Municipal Corporations in due course of time.

Besides, land have been approved for setting-up two of the four new Garbage Transfer Station (GTS) by GMC at Machkhowa (ASTC land 13.11 bigha) and Panjabari (Cooperation Department at Purabi Dairy 2 bigha).

Official reports stated that GMC has already received NOC for GTS at Kahilipara (APDCL land) and Adabari (GMC land). GMC currently have four functioning GTSs.

In order to expedite land revenue-related works and ensure success of Mission Basundhara, Revenue Circle Officers and Land revenue staff to be exempted from engaging in miscellaneous duties other than revenue matters, law & order, election, census and disaster management related duties.

The Cabinet also announced that SC/ST/Adivasi and other traditional forest dwellers will be exempted from the purview of Assam Public Services (Application of Small Family Norms in Direct Recruitment) Rules 2019, relieving these communities from the two-child norm in order to remove the barrier for them to get into government services.

The Cabinet also informed that Assam Social Security Rules 2021 framed as per the Code on Social Security 2020 has been notified by Centre on September 19, 2020.

This will pave the way for doing away with all the archaic provisions of earlier acts creating hurdles in generation of new employment opportunities and bring workers of organized as well as unorganized sectors under a robust social security net.

In the weekly #AssamCabinet, we took several major decisions regarding relief package for Nagaon & Cachar paper mill employees, relieving revenue officers from miscellaneous duties, relaxation in fund norms for social assistance schemes, new municipal corporations, among others. pic.twitter.com/TjvjubPqdS — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 30, 2021

According to reports, the government further announced that Dhemaji district’s Dhakuakhana’s Sarikuria tribal belt will be de-notified.

Press Conference at Dhemaji. https://t.co/JgxoQTVWKd — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 30, 2021

Similarly, a new tribal belt will be created encompassing 89 revenue villages of Sissy Colony.

During the cabinet meeting held in Dhemaji, the Assam Government has also approved an incentive of Rs 1800 crore for 11 lakh micro-finance borrowers, who have been making regular payments.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Sport has also decided to provide Rs 3 lakh annually to Sports Club. A one-time additional grant of Rs 10 lakh will also be provided to purchase gym equipments.