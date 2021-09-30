Assam : Indian Army Apprehend 7 Youths Involved In ULFA-I Recruitment Module

NET Web Desk

Recently, a team of Assam police and the Indian army have apprehended seven youths from the recruitment module of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

According to Indian Army reports, the cops jointly launched an operation and raided the recruitment module of the ULFA-I, an outfit base located in the Namtola area of Sivasagar district, Assam.

While acting on specific units of conducting a recruitment process around the region, the Joypur Battalion under Spear Cops along with Sonari Police have busted the module.

“Based on specific input of recruitment being carried out by ULFA in Assam, in a well planned and coordinated operation, the Joypur Battalion under Spear Corps along with Sonari Police busted a recruitment module on 29 Sep 21.” – stated the Indian Army reports.

The Indian army further informed about an apprehended who previously served as a cadre for the outfit.

Besides, the former cadre previously surrendered in 2016 before the Army.

A cadre who had tried to join the group a few years ago was also present in the recruitment module, added by reports.

“All the apprehended individuals confessed to having been recruited by handlers of ULFA I. The operation breaks the myth of the Unilateral ceasefire announced by ULFA I.” – stated Indian Army.