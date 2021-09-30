Deputy Speaker Of Assam Legislative Assembly Issues Stern Warning To Encroachers

NET Web Desk

Bokajan BJP MLA Numal Momin has raised concerns on frequent encroachment of alleged illegal Bangladeshis into government land and has issued a strong warning against such action.

Momin, the Assembly Deputy Speaker has asserted that “All Bangladeshi encroachers would be evicted from the government land.”

He further added that such eviction drives will continue to evict the alleged Bangladeshi encroachers.

Momin further warned that such eviction drives will also be carried out in Karbi Anglong.

It is pertinent to note that Karbi Autonomous Council (KAC) has also supported such drives, demanding it to be conducted in the hill district as well.

KAC’s Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ranghang asserted that an eviction drive would be carried out in the district before or after the upcoming Durga Puja.