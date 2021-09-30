Guwahati Tea Association Asks Govt To Replace Tea Board

NET Web Desk

The Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association (GTABA) has sought the withdrawal of Tea Act 1953, and replace Tea Board with a ‘Tea Promotion and Development Council’, which will solely function under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

In a letter to the Union minister of state for commerce and industry, Anupriya Patel, the association stated that Tea Board formed under the Tea Act, 1953 requires shift from its current role of regulator and controller to an enabler and facilitator.

According to the Association, this step will help the tea industry become more self-reliant.

“GTABA feels that the Tea Board role should be that of development of the tea industry and promotion of consumption of tea, which is very low compared to other countries. If tea consumption grows, prices will automatically increase. The Tea Board should not intervene in the day-to-day business but facilitate ease of doing business,” the Association’s Secretary, Dinesh Bihani wrote in the letter to the Union minister.

The Association further revealed about recent decisions which have immensely affected lakhs of small and medium tea traders across the nation, thereby imposing a new system benefitting only the big players.

Under the aforementioned act, Tea Board has enacted various licensing requirements such as: Tea Marketing Control Order, 2003, and the Tea Distribution and Export Control Order, 2005.

The Association referred such orders as control-oriented which placed tight grip on exporters.

Accordingly, GTABA urged the centre to look into the matter and examine the facts, and investigate the Tea Board about orders placed.