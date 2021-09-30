Himachal Congress Inducts M Rashid Choudhury As Political Strategist For 2022 Polls

With an experience of working as a political consultant for different political parties across India in past, M Rashid Choudhury one of the countries top political strategists this time has signed an agreement with Himachal Pradesh Congress to shape their election campaign for assembly election which is going to be scheduled between October – November 2022.

The responsibility of Rashid Choudhury is to make Congress party win in the coming assembly election by making the congress organization strong, design campaign strategy by surveying all 68 assembly constituencies and find out good candidates who have good popularity among voters to win the election.

M Rashid Choudhury works mainly for political parties to design their campaign strategies, constituency, and candidature survey, micro booth management, team building, social media management and all other works related to election management from first to last for winning an election.

Nationwide Rashid has a good name as a political strategist as he has worked for the TRS party of Telangana, YSRCP of Andhra Pradesh, recently in BTC election for BPF party and assembly election for Assam Congress.

Rashid has a robust technical and data scientist team who are used to work day and night for every small thing and based on that Rashid used to design election strategy.

In a statement, Rashid said that the Himachal Congress party is going to win the upcoming assembly election surely with an absolute majority and for that, we have designed our full plan to implement and we are going to start the campaign after the by-election that is from November 1st onwards.

In the 2017 Himachal Assembly election somehow Congress party was able to win only 21 seats out of 68 constituencies. Now question is that will it be possible for Rashid to make the congress party win in the coming assembly election under the leadership of AICC In-charge Rajib Shukla and Himachal Pradesh Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore?