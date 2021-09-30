Manipur : Student Bodies Halt Ongoing Recruitment Of Primary Teachers

NET Web Desk

Several student bodies under the aegis of All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) halted the recruitment processes of several posts under Autonomous District Council (ADC) and seized applications from the council office.

The decision to halt the recruitment process was undertaken against the non-consideration of Mother Tongue/Local Language as essential criteria for recruitment of primary teachers in all ADCs of Manipur.

Besides, state government’s decision to conduct recruitment in the absence of a popularly elected body has been considered by Joint Student Body as desperate attempt to degrade the ADCs.

These student bodies demanded immediate halt to ongoing direct recruitment process of 750 posts including 506 posts of primary teachers in six ADCs (ADCs), unless the ADC election is held, and knowledge of the local language/dialect of children is included as an essential criteria for recruitment of the primary teachers.

After the incident, council office have reportedly stopped accepting applications for the recruitment.

The Joint Student Body informed that applications and files are in safe hands, and will be submitted once an understanding is reached.