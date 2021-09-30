Manipur : Thoubal Police Seize Fake Currency Notes Of Rs 1000, 2 Held

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, September 30, a team of Thoubal Police have apprehended two individuals involved in manufacturing of fake Indian currency notes of Rs 1000.

Acting on specific units, the police team led by Jogcshchandra Haobijam, IPS at around 4:30 PM conducted search operation at Keirao Wangkhum area, and seized the fake currency notes.

The currency notes were hidden inside a hut owned by Chungkham Dewan Singh.

On further questioning, the owner revealed that packing and binding of fake currency notes were done along with Chingakham Surchandra Singh.

According to police reports, the duo were apprehended at around 5:00 AM today along with fake currency notes seized at around 5:10 AM by observing formalities.

Furthermore, the accused disclosed that fake currency notes were brought by Tony, a resident of Keirao Wangkhem along with his nephew Arun, who later handed the notes to Dewan Singh and Surchandra Singh.