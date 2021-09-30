Meghalaya : Atleast 5 Dead, 16 Injured After Bus Plunges Into Ringdi River, Rescue Operations On

NET Web Desk

In a heart-wrenching incident, a Meghalaya Transport Corporation (MTC) bus plying between Tura-Shillong fell into the Ringdi river at Nongchram, on the intervening night of September 30.

According to sources, at least five persons have died and 16 others were left injured, who have been shifted to Rongjeng PHC, and Williamnagar Civil Hospital for further medical aid.

Rescue, fire and emergency services immediately rushed to the spot after receiving inputs about the incident.

“Rescue efforts are still underway as two of the passengers are missing. We hope to find them soon,” – added by East Garo Hills deputy commissioner, Swapnil Tembe.

Besides, operation is underway to rescue passengers still stuck inside the bus.

Official reports informed that nine of the passengers were from Tura while 12 hailed from Williamnagar.