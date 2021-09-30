Mizoram: Heroin Recovered From Aizawl, One Arrested

– NET Web Desk

A joint operation by Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department and Field Intelligence Unit of Assam Rifles on September 29th recovered 133 grams of Heroin No.4 from Thuampui locality of Aizawl.

A 22-year-old individual Lalliansanga of Champhai was apprehended during the operation. apprehended individuals have been booked under The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Mizoram Government has been conducting multiple operations in coordination with Armed forces and other agencies to crack down on contraband drug operations in the state.