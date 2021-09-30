Mizoram MPs Meet Union Health Secy, Seek Urgent Intervention To Control Covid

– NET Web Desk

MPs from Mizoram, C. Lalrosanga (Lok Sabha), and K. Vanlalvena (Rajya Sabha) along with Mizoram Chief Minister Officer On Special Duty met with the Secretary of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Rajesh Bhushan at New Delhi on 29th September to discuss the grim Covid situation of Mizoram.

Lalrosanga briefed the Union Health Secretary about Mizoram’s urgent need for medical assistance as the state has been seeing an increased rate of Covid-19 cases for over a month.

The delegation apprised Rajesh Bhushan of the status of vaccination in Mizoram. Although the vaccination is going smoothly and steadily, the continuous rise in Covid-19 cases has raised the demand for ICU beds, machinery and mobile RTPCR testing vans. They sought active support of the Govt. of India beyond the sanctioned fund.

They also requested the Union Health Secretary for a team of experts to be sent to Mizoram as soon as possible to examine the ongoing Covid-19 situation of the state.

The Union Health Secretary assured the issue will be discussed with the concerned authorities and a team of experts will be sent to Mizoram as soon as possible. He also assured a sufficient supply of an expensive but effective drug which cost around Rs.60000 per injection for the treatment of Covid patients with co-morbidities

Rajesh Bhushan also informed the delegation that out of the total fund under Emergency Covid Response Package (ECRP) sanctioned against the State of Mizoram is only Rs.44.38 crores, from which the first installment of Rs.19.94 crore has been released and the remaining amount will be released as soon as expenditure details of the first installment are submitted.

He also lauded the effort of Mizoram’s Covid crises management and added that the low mortality rate is a positive sign. The Union Health Secretary assured to render full co-operation and support to Mizoram in its battle against the spread of Covid-19.