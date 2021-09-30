Nagaland : ACAUT Files Complaint Against Netizen For ‘Defamatory Comments’

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland citizens’ Movement, ‘Against Corruption and Unabated Taxation’ (ACAUT) recently filed a “complaint petition for criminal defamation” against an individual over his allegation that ACAUT leaders have demanded Rs 10 lakhs and a Fortuner vehicle from former Chief Minister, TR Zeliang.

Identified as Vyca Shihovinu Aye, the concerned individual made aforementioned comment on Facebook group – The Naga Spear.

According to a press release from ACAUT Media Cell, the step has been undertaken to clear and dispense such defamation allegations.

“In order to clear and dispense this defamation ACAUT has filed a complaint petition,” – the press release stated.

In connection with the following, ACAUT appealed fellow members and general public to “refrain from further circulation of this defamatory comment in social media.”