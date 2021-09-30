Nagaland : Dimapur CSOs Calls 12-Hr “Total Shutter Down” For Business Establishments

NET Web Desk

The Dimapur-based Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under the aegis of Dimapur District Citizens’ Forum (DDCF) has served an ultimatum to the Nagaland Chief Minister demanding to abandon its plan of shifting “logistically located” Dimapur Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Accordingly, a 12-hour “total shutter down” of all business establishments have been called in Dimapur today, in protest against the move to shift office branches, cells, etc. from the present DC’s office Dimapur to the new complex at Chumoukedima.

This ultimatum has been signed by 12 Dimapur-based CSOs, and submitted through the Dimapur DC Rajesh Soundararajan.

It is signed by presidents/representatives of Dimapur Urban Council Chairman Federation (DUCCF), Sumi Council Dimapur, Dimapur Naga Students’ Union, Naga Council Dimapur, Eastern Nagaland People’s Union Dimapur, GBs Union Dimapur, Ao Senso Telongjem Dimapur, Naga Women Hoho Dimapur, Kachari Tribal Council Nagaland, Dimapur Eastern Naga students’ Union and Dimapur Lotha Hoho.

As per the ultimatum, in spite of repeated representations against relocation of the DC’s office, the Home department on September 7, issued a notification for shifting of the District Election Office and the Disaster Management Cell to the new DC Complex.

Besides, it also instructed the district administration to make necessary arrangements to shift other branches at the earliest.

The Dimapur-based CSOs resolved not to allow any move to shift the DC office, as the office is located in an urban area.

“Shifting it would entail tremendous hardship for the citizens of Dimapur as more than 50% of the total population of Dimapur District live under Dimapur Sadar Sub Division,” – added the CSOs.