Nagaland : Mokokchung Planning Board Approves ‘Women Multipurpose Society’ Registration

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, September 30, the monthly meeting of District Planning & Development Board (DPDB) Mokokchung held under the chairmanship of Public Works Department Minister (Housing and Mechanical), Tongpang Ozukum.

During this meeting, the house approved and forwarded the registration of Medemmera Women Multipurpose Society, Mangkolemba.

Besides, the authorities have also approved the improvement of road to valley view girls hostel at Fazl Ali College and the verification committee for Local Area Development Programme 2021-22.

It is pertinent to note that LADP bridges the developmental gaps in various sectors, especially in regions which are relatively less developed with a view to provide remove the disparities of economic developments.