Nagaland : Peren Civil Society Orgs Come Together To Tackle ‘Rampant Deforestation’

NET Web Desk

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) of Peren have unanimously decided to prohibit the rampant felling down of round timber from Peren district with immediate effect from this season onwards.

The resolution was made to stop rampant deforestation and exploitation of natural resources in Peren district.

According to a joint statement, the CSOs added that rampant deforestation and logging of timber have destroyed the ecological balance, thereby contributing into the process of climate change.

The statement was jointly issued by Zeliangrong Baudi, Nagaland Zeliang People Organization (NZPO) and Zeme Council (ZC), and Liangmai Council Nagaland.

In order to stop further destruction to forest and ensure that economic activities are carried out in controlled manner, the Zeliangrong Baudi (N) has also proposed the setting-up of industrial zone in Jalukie.

Although the proposal was approved by District Planning & Development Board (DPDB), the matter was delayed inordinately, the statement further informed.