NIA Raises Cash Reward For Cadres Involved In Arunachal MLA Tirong Aboh’s Killing

NET Web Desk

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has raised the cash reward against five cadres of National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) involved in the killing of Arunachal Pradesh legislator for Khonsa, Tirong Aboh from Rs 2-3 lakhs to Rs 7-10 lakhs.

On Wednesday, the investigating agency released their pictures along with their last known addresses and raised the cash reward on information leading to their arrest to Rs 7-10 lakh.

The cash reward for Apem, whose last known location was Tizit in Mon district of Nagaland, Absolon alias Baba and Victor in Ukhrul district of Manipur has been raised to Rs 10 lakh.

Meanwhile, the cash reward for James, whose last location was lodged at Sagaing state in Myanmar and Rabi in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh has been raised to Rs 7 lakh.

Last year, the agency announced Rs 3 lakh each for information on self-styled Lieutenant Colonel Apem, Major General Absolon Tankhul, Captain Victor Tankhul; and Rs 2 lakh each on James Kiwang and Rabi Wangno.

It is pertinent to note that Aboh and 10 others were killed when their convoy was ambushed near Pansum Thong village.

They were on their way from Dibrugarh (Assam) to Khonsa when the incident happened.