Sikkim : Closing Ceremony Of Month-Long ‘Poshan Maah’ Held At Gyalshing

On Thursday, September 30, the closing ceremony of State level month-long Rashtriya Poshan Maah (Nutrition Month) on the theme “Converging towards a healthy walk through life” 2021 was held at the Community Center, Gyalshing.

Poshan MAAH was celebrated the entire month of September across the country. It aims to reach every household in the country with the message of the importance of optimum nutrition.

While addressing the house, District Collector West highlighted the main role and responsibilities of Anganwadi workers.

He stressed on need of good nutritional diets during the initial 1000 days of children’s life, thereby stressing on importance of nutrition in lives.

He urged all the workers to seek for good nutritional diets at the centres, and suggested to seek for green vegetables instead of prepackaged food to maintain good health.

The DC stated that nutrition plays a significant role among children aged between 0-8 years.

Further, he informed that State Government is putting all efforts to develop Anganwadi Centers and appealed to all to join hands together for the same.

Personal hygiene & hygienic environment at the centre is necessary for developing children, the DC further added.

He also suggested to promote nutrition gardens at the premises of Anganwadi Centres and urged all Anganwadi workers to carry out all these activities in the best possible manner to uplift the centers and village.

He also interacted about materials provided by the department and asked to make adequate use of such materials.

The DC informed about small amount of funds which will be provided to few Anganwadi Centers in the west for making them look more vibrant and attractive.