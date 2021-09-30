Sikkim : NCDFI Seeks Central Grant Worth Rs 17.14 Cr To Upgrade Dairy Plant

NET Web Desk

The National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India (NCDFI) chairman Mangal Jit Rai has recently submitted a memorandum to Minister of State (MoS) B.L. Verma, urging for a Central grant of Rs. 17.14 crore for upgradation of Sikkim Milk Union dairy plant and marketing section.

“Sikkim Cooperative Milk Producers Union is tirelessly working to transform Sikkim into a milk capital of North East India.” – Rai asserted.

He stated the grant is immensely significant for producing organic milk, which requires innovation, technology and methodology.

Rai asked consideration from the MoS for projects proposed in favor of dairy farmers of Sikkim.

According to a memorandum submitted by Mangal Jit Rai, the proposal demanded a well-equipped lab, paneer making facility, upgradation of milk packaging system, milk tankers, new refrigeration unit, warehouse, and other facilities.

Automatic milk collection units and training programmes were also sought in the project.

Meanwhile, for marketing purposes, the project proposes requirement of 20,000 crates for storage and transportation of milk and milk products, two transportation trucks and cooling and storage facilities for milk agents.

The minister stated that for procuring such equipment and utilizing modern technologies to proliferate the production of milk, the central grant will be a matter of high relief.

“In order to translate our vision into reality, we have been strategizing our plans and action, wherein dairy infrastructure and marketing strategies have been worked out to establish a state-of-art dairy unit in the organic farming State,” – the NCDFI Chairman further added.