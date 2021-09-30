Sikkim : SAI Extends Support For Establishment Of Boxing Academy

NET Web Desk

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) have assured its support to develop the sports infrastructure of Sikkim, thereby helping to establish a boxing academy to serve as a high altitude training centre for athletes of the state.

SAI’s Regional Director S.K. Sarhadi informed to recommend Central government for establishment of the academy.

Assuring support to developing sports infrastructure, Sarhadi informed that an instant sanction would be made for boxing ring and archery shooting range.

However, the following can be achieved if hall and land is provided to SAI, Namchi.

In response to same, the SOA general secretary Jaslal Pradhan has informed that land for the academy would be provided at Khamdong, East Sikkim.